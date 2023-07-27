Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Saputo Australia makes significant admission on its milk-supply status

EG
By Ed Gannon
July 27 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saputo has admitted it is now no longer the biggest dairy processor in Australia.
Saputo has admitted it is now no longer the biggest dairy processor in Australia.

Canadian dairy giant, Saputo, has quietly conceded it is no longer the biggest dairy processor in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.