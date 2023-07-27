Farm Online
Red meat prices deflating; Will more kilograms be consumed?

July 28 2023 - 8:00am
Beef and lamb prices are deflating, unlike most other food categories. Vegetable prices are also deflating but when combined with fruit, the category remains in the inflationary cycle. Source: Episode 3 and ABS.
Plummeting saleyard prices finally appear to be flowing through to the cost of retail beef and lamb, with red meat showing solid deflationary signals in the latest Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

