Plummeting saleyard prices finally appear to be flowing through to the cost of retail beef and lamb, with red meat showing solid deflationary signals in the latest Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
In contrast to most food categories, beef and lamb are in a negative inflationary cycle year-on-year, with the beef indicator back by just under 1 per cent and lamb by 1.2pc.
The CPI data released this week shows food inflation overall was at 7.5pc year-on-year for the March to June period, which is a slowing from the previous quarter but still historically high.
For beef, part of the story is that the decline in price tags on supermarket shelves and in butcher's cabinets is off record levels. Beef retail prices rose by more than 18pc over the three years that cattle prices were skyrocketing.
"But cattle prices are now 40pc lower than they were this time last year and that had to eventually flow through," Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said.
While retail prices that are more aligned with cattle prices tends to sit better with most producers, industry leaders say securing a higher price from the consumer is the ultimate aim - our beef is high quality and we therefore should demand a high price.
These latest figures, however, have given cause for hope that red meat consumption might respond with upward movement.
Not necessarily, say the experts.
"While per capita consumption volumes over a long period do correlate to price movement, household incomes have a stronger influence," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
Declining retail prices might appear encouraging, but there were many dynamics at play so no conclusions about the effect on consumption could be drawn, he said.
"In particular, the COVID period was disruptive and whether beef consumption habits formed then will continue on is yet to be seen," he said.
Another factor that might influence beef consumption is the fact chicken remains in the inflationary sphere.
Rabobank senior food retail analyst Michael Harvey said high input and production costs were still fuelling food inflation both for restaurants and grocery shopping for the majority of categories.
"Effects of wet weather are still playing a part in food and vegetable inflation, with reduced supply for some fruit and vegetables," he said.
"However, this is also being balanced out by good weather conditions in some growing regions leading to abundant supply of certain vegetables like capsicums and avocados.
"Most other food categories have seen inflation rates decrease, which shows we are well passed the food inflation peak, but still well above long-term averages.
"It still remains a challenging market for consumers as inflation rates for many categories still remain in double digits and there remains a clear trend towards value as households look to tighten spending."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
