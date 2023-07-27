A cashed-up Grains Research and Development Corporation will spend over a billion dollars in grains research, development and extension over the next five years as part of its strategic plan.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt officially launched the GRDC strategic plan at this week's Australian Grains Industry Conference in Melbourne.
"This plan will help ensure Australian grain growers and the broader grains industry is strong, profitable and sustainable now and into the future," he said.
The GRDC has been a major beneficiary of the run of record seasons of grain production in Australia, with its funding model coming from a levy on every tonne of grain produced nationally.
GRDC chairman John Woods said his organisation had the opportunity to plan additional research as a result of the big production years but added there needed to be planning for the inevitable years with smaller crops and less income.
"We have to be careful as R&D is not a tap that can be turned on and off, but we're happy with where we have landed, there is an increased spend of $230 million and we have not had to cannibalise existing projects to fund new research," he said.
"This is great as we've been able to plan to assure research for at least the next four years."
Mr Woods played tribute to Mr Watt's performance since taking on the ag portfolio.
"We're fortunate to have someone who clearly values the importance of R&D."
"There have been some clear successes for industry, you just have a look at something like water use efficiency and see that we are now producing double the grain we were per millimetre of rainfall, and that is down to gains we have made in R&D."
Mr Woods said the GRDC wanted to see a continuation of the trend for Australia's total factor agricultural productivity to continue to grow.
"We are going better in this space than many of our key competitors and the GRDC model is envied globally."
In terms of direction, Mr Woods said he was keen to see more blue sky research that could potentially transform the industry.
However, he had words of caution from growers expecting every project to deliver tangible benefits to their business.
"We have to be prepared to fail in our research, if we don't have projects that don't fail it means we are not pushing ourselves hard enough."
"The industry needs to continue to innovate just to maintain production under the scenario of declining rainfall."
Mr Woods said traditional projects delivering smaller gains would not be neglected.
"There's still plenty of grass-roots work going on, such as soil amelioration trials in WA which are showing significant promise for growers there."
On an industry front he said Australia, as a relatively small market compared to grains giants such as the US or the EU needed to have a strong rapport with the research sector.
"We need to open the door and make sure we attract people to Australia."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
