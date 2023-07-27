West Australian plant nutrition company, RLF AgTech, and three of its farmer customers have won valuable support from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a 5000 hectare cropping soil carbon credit project.
The bank is effectively pre-paying to buy carbon credits generated on WA grain belt properties over a five year period.
The pilot project is significant because it will promote opportunities to create agricultural carbon credits in cropping regimes, rather than by modifying grazing management systems, which has generally been the focus of carbon farming investment initiatives until now.
CBA's funding will cover upfront expenses and the cost of monitoring increased soil carbon levels and officially registering the credits generated by the extra sequestration capacity of crops fertilised with RLF's plant proton delivery technology.
The specialist Perth-based liquid fertiliser business has teamed up with existing farmer clients at Mullewa, near Geraldton in the state's northern cropping zone, and Pingelly and Kondinin in the eastern wheatbelt.
They will use RLF's provisionally patented "accumulating carbon in soil" (ACSS) micronutrient treatments to bolster their crops' atmospheric carbon capture and soil storage capacity - effectively growing their own Australian Carbon Credit Units.
Each ACCU, registered with the Clean Energy Regulator, represents a tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent stored, or a tonne of avoided emissions.
Commonwealth Bank will take ownership of the first 10 carbon credits generated on each hectare in the trial (or 50,000 ACCUs) and has options to buy more at a discount.
The pilot program aims to show how RLF's ACSS seed treatment, and one to two in-crop foliar sprays, boost plant metabolic activity to promote larger and deeper root systems.
In turn, bigger roots improve moisture and soil nutrient uptake, also creating more plant canopy density and subsequently more carbon sequestration back into healthier, microbial-rich root zone soils.
The carbon pilot trials will allow us to use our proprietary technology to generate ACCU's, and deliver agronomic benefits for farmers.- Ken Hancock, RLF AgTech
RLF's micronutrient technology boasts grain yield increases of about 15 per cent.
The company's advanced nutrition strategy also encourages farmers to cut their conventional crop nitrogen and phosphorus applications to help foster natural soil biological activity.
Conveniently, cutting chemical fertiliser use by almost a quarter significantly reduces farm greenhouse gas emissions, too.
"The carbon pilot trials will allow us to use our proprietary technology to generate ACCUs, and deliver agronomic benefits for farmers, while assisting Australia's climate change strategy," said RLF AgTech's chief executive officer, Ken Hancock.
"Carbon credits are a core pillar of that emissions reduction strategy."
CBA and RLF plan to collaborate further on soil carbon opportunities as part of a strategy being pushed by the bank to speed up the supply of agricultural carbon credits to Australian and offshore carbon markets.
Demand for carbon credits within Australia, under the federal government's safeguard mechanism, is expected to reach 40 million ACCUs by 2030 - up from voluntary demand of just 25,000 ACCUs in 2014-15.
Mr Hancock believed the WA trials, on 2000ha at Geraldton and 1500ha on each farm further south, would demonstrate a great opportunity to "monetise the generation of ACCUs at scale across the 23m hectare Australian grain sector".
"Soils have such a large storage capacity, already holding three times more carbon than currently in the atmosphere, or almost four times the amount held in living matter," he said.
In another trial in NSW, also being overseen by carbon evaluation specialist, Carbon West, RLF AgTech has begun a 45ha pivot irrigated cropping project aiming to generate Australia's fastest soil carbon ACCUs.
That pilot, at Hillston, will potentially enable Luke and Felicity Hutchinson to build soil carbon levels in one to two years, rather than the four to five years it typically takes to generate verifiable carbon units for potential sale.
The Clean Energy Regulator has approved the RLF project to generate cost-effective soil carbon credits, also using ACSS seed priming and foliar treatments.
By building organic soil carbon levels the Hutchinsons hope to improve their yields and cropping and grazing business, and generate a new revenue stream from ACCUs.
"The irrigated program will give us the ability to improve plant biomass production year-round - we won't be at the mercy of rainfall variability," said RLF field advisor, Richard Stone.
"Irrigation also reduces the risk associated with drought which can impact the building and maintenance of carbon levels over time."
Mr Hancock said RLF, which has rapidly expanded its product and advisory services into Asia since being publicly listed a year ago, wanted to promote confidence in carbon sequestration within the cropping sector.
"Everything so far has tended to focus on opportunities in livestock industries, including changing pasture varieties and grazing regimes, or vegetation management," he said.
"Sequestering carbon in cropping soils is the biggest opportunity, although it also presents some of the biggest challenges.
"There's still a lot of research to be done, but having a big institution like CBA supporting our vision is a great opportunity to help us deliver agronomic benefits to farmers and play a role in addressing the climate change challenge."
We want to play a leadership role in developing this market- Andrew Hnchliff, CBA
CBA's institutional banking and markets group executive, Andrew Hinchliff, said a thriving carbon market was a significant economic opportunity for Australia.
"We want to play a leadership role in developing this market," he said.
"Our clients tell us financing is the biggest barrier to mobilising carbon credit supply.
"Capex is needed to support the development of emerging carbon sequestration methods and technologies."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
