Farm Online
Home/News

Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian says Australia ties improving ahead of possible Beijing visit

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
July 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian delivered a speech at the embassy on Thursday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian delivered a speech at the embassy on Thursday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Relations between Australia and China are at a critical juncture toward stabilising and improving, China's top diplomat in the country says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.