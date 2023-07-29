Pineapple growers, researchers, government, and industry stakeholders converged in Yeppoon, Queensland, today for the 2023 Pineapple Field Days.
The event was held to demonstrate the latest research and development in the pineapple industry all aimed at improving on-farm practices for growers.
Growers from Yeppoon generously opened their farms for the industry to come together to learn how to improve growing techniques.
During the Valley Syndicate farm walk, owner John Cranny and general manager Neil Parami walked guests through biological crop enhancers, land preparation through the use of compost, and hay throwing for sunburn protection.
The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries explained techniques used on farm focused on improving the health and sustainability of the Great Barrier Reef, and Growcom waked guests through Hort360 Reef Certification.
At Maryvale Pineapple Company, Nathan Stevens walked guests through aspects of the operation including farm machinery. Participants also got the rundown on Redmite screening trials on-farm and industry breeding trials carried out by industry researchers.
The industry would hold their gala dinner on the evening of Thursday, July 27, before being up early again on Friday, July 28, for a visit to Tropical Pines packing shed, and Brooks & Sons for another on-farm tour and information session.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.