A business study case for the feasibility of a state-wide network for truck washing and effluent facilities will be assisted in funds of $150,000 to Livestock SA from their state government.
The grant will allow Livestock SA to prepare a formal business case for potential facilities across the state by investigating issues such as washdown objectives and requirements, technical specifications, approvals/licence specifications, capital and operational costs, commercial models, financial and risk assessments, and stakeholder consultation.
It is currently anticipated that the business case analysis will be completed by May 31, 2024.
The establishment of additional facilities at livestock trans-shipping hubs would be expected to support the safety, efficiency, and biosecurity of SA's $4.1 billion livestock industry.
While a variety of initiatives and preparedness activities are already being undertaken in SA against the increased risk of emergency animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease, Lumpy Skin Disease and African Swine Fever, it is anticipated that a truck wash facility network would further strengthen the state's biosecurity standards.
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said with high-risk emergency animal diseases now in neighbouring countries, it was imperative that they investigated all options to ensure SA's biosecurity standards remained steadfast against such threats.
"While thankfully SA, and Australia, is free of high-risk diseases such as foot and mouth, we cannot let our guard down," she said.
"An FMD outbreak would lead to an immediate halt of exports of animal and animal by-products and would also impact other agricultural industries well beyond farming communities, including impacts on hospitality and tourism, and the domestic supply of food products."
Livestock SA chief executive officer Travis Tobin said the project was an important step in delivering a much-needed network of biosecurity washdown facilities across the state.
"It builds on the work industry and government have already done to ensure the livestock industries are better prepared for the threat of exotic animal diseases and the need to continue investing in better biosecurity management," he said.
"There is a strong view that a state-wide washdown infrastructure network is needed to help protect our industries, ensure animal welfare standards can be maintained and enhanced, and deliver environment benefits such as reducing the spread of weeds of significance."
