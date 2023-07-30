Farm Online
Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders life membership

July 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Newly added Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders life member Georgina Wallace from Trefusis Merino stud in Tasmania. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
In recognition of ongoing dedication to the sheep industry, Trefusis Merino and Poll Merino stud principal Georgina Wallace, Ross, Tas, has been awarded a lifetime membership with the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders.

