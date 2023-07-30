In recognition of ongoing dedication to the sheep industry, Trefusis Merino and Poll Merino stud principal Georgina Wallace, Ross, Tas, has been awarded a lifetime membership with the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders.
Ms Wallace was "blown away" by the win and said she had been involved in the industry her entire life.
She was the first woman to join the AASMB in 2013, and the first woman and Tasmanian to become president in 2015.
She also stood as the Stud Merino Breeders of Tasmania president between 2013 and 2015.
Ms Wallace is incredibly passionate about the industry, and said although she doesn't "bang on" about being a female in a male-dominated industry, in many of the boards she sat on she was the only woman.
"One of the things that put me in a good stead was being the youngest of four daughters," she said.
"My father expected us to do anything on the farm that the men were doing.
"It's never phased me being in a male-dominated sphere."
Among her other successes, she initiated the Breed More Merinos campaign, was nominated for Farmer of the Year in 2017, and in 2018 led the Australian delegation to the World Merino Conference in Uruguay and Argentina.
With a life in sheep and wool, she said it was great to be within an industry with so much variety, with no one day the same as the last.
"Yes some days I might be out there in the lambing field and it's horizontal sleet, and I do wonder what the latte set are doing in town on a particular day, but I suppose that goes with every job," she said.
She's also been pleased to see more woman in the industry.
"To see more and more women getting involved in our industry in many capacities is great to see so things are changing a little," She said.
Meanwhile, Ross McGauchie, Terrick West Merino stud, Prairie, and Michael Collins, Mount Bute Merino stud, Skipton, were awarded life memberships with the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
