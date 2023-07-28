It's not Folklore, the dairy industry really is having to Shake It Off to make way for Taylor Swift.
Australia's premier dairy event will move to the beginning of the week to avoid Swift mayhem in Melbourne next February.
The Australian Dairy Conference will now be held in Melbourne from February 12 - 14, 2024.
ADC president and Victorian dairy farmer Tom Acocks said that when the initial date was set the calendar looked pretty clear but ADC dates have now been adjusted.
"Setting dates for ADC we are always mindful of other significant events and the industry calendar to provide a time when is most convenient for our dairy farmers," he said.
"However, even we couldn't predict that Taylor Swift also wanted to join in the fun that week in Melbourne and the hysteria around her visit means there is increased demand on accommodation and flights which could prove prohibitive to many ADC delegates attending.
"Hence, we have decided to shuffle forward a couple of days to keep ADC separate and avoid the escalating price bracket associated with her visit.
"All other aspects of ADC remain the same. What it does mean is that there are two epic and premier events in the Victorian capital that week - Taylor Swift and ADC."
Mr Acocks recommended booking early.
"We are also encouraging delegates to book accommodation and flights early to avoid escalating prices," he said.
