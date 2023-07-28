Farm Online
Negotiations continue on grassed up central western cattle country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Negotiations are continuing on the Barcaldine breeding and backgrounding property Moonya. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the central western Queensland property Moonya, after it was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $4.7 million on Friday.

