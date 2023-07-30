Farm Online
Home/News

High quality Central West grain, grazing land for about $3500/ha

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
High quality Central West NSW grain or grazing properties Glenmuir and Tickatoo are expected to make about $3500/hectare. Picture supplied
High quality Central West NSW grain or grazing properties Glenmuir and Tickatoo are expected to make about $3500/hectare. Picture supplied

A 2400 hectare (5931 acre) aggregation in the sought after Merrigal region of central west NSW with country highly highly suited to farming or grazing is expected to make about $3500/hectare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.