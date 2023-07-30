A 2400 hectare (5931 acre) aggregation in the sought after Merrigal region of central west NSW with country highly highly suited to farming or grazing is expected to make about $3500/hectare.
To be sold through an expressions of interest process being conducted by LAWD, Glenmuir and Tickatoo are being offered as a whole or as separate assets.
Located 26km north of Collie, 31km south west of Gulargambone and 105km north of Dubbo, the region has an average annual rainfall of 467mm (18 inches).
Glenmuir comprises of 1537ha (3798 acres) of which 1498ha (97pc) is arable.
Tickatoo covers 849ha (2097 acres) with 783ha (92pc) being arable.
The cropping rotation includes wheat, canola, barley and lupins, with 1200ha currently planted to wheat, 600ha to lupins and 450ha to canola.
In addition to a comfortable homestead with an in-ground pool, Glenmuir has a 1000 tonne grain shed, 320t of silo storage, machinery shed, chemical storage, four-stand shearing shed, and steel sheep and cattle yards. Water is supplied from a bore that supplies a reticulated stock water system.
Tickatoo features a machinery shed and 940t silo complex and has a bore for stock water and spraying.
The properties have been run remotely by James and Sally Burge from their Cootamundra base, about 400km away.
"We bought Glenmuir in early 2020 and Tickatoo a couple of years later because I knew the district," Mr Burge said.
"I'd carted grain for Glenmuir's previous owners and we saw the opportunity to acquire high-quality dryland cropping land, that offered good value."
Situated 7km apart and benefiting from a council road, the properties have been set up to operated by a single person with additional staff during busy times.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said while the properties had been operating as a dryland cropping business over the past 10 years, they had previously run sheep and cattle.
"The quality of Glenmuir and Tickatoo is evident in the fact that James and Sally operated them remotely, with casual staff at peak times of sowing and harvest, and they offer high-quality arable land at a rate more affordable than some other regions," Mr Medway said.
"We anticipate the market will see value at around $3500/ha, making these properties a compelling option for buyers."
Expressions of interest on Glenmuir and Tickatoo close with LAWD on September 7.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Ian Robertson, 0429 939 949, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.