Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cheap wine sales slump hits Aussie exports in tight times

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:34am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wine Australia says budget conscious consumers in Australia's export markets are choosing to drink less often rather than trade down to cheaper price segments. File photo.
Wine Australia says budget conscious consumers in Australia's export markets are choosing to drink less often rather than trade down to cheaper price segments. File photo.

Australia's overseas wine market has shrunk another 10 per cent in value as recession-bitten drinkers in the US and Britain, in particular, trim their spending habits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.