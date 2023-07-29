Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Moyne Shire considers changes to stop wind farms on prime farmland

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
July 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garvoc dairy farmer Joseph Conheady says prime agricultural land needs to be protected from competing uses like wind farms. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Garvoc dairy farmer Joseph Conheady says prime agricultural land needs to be protected from competing uses like wind farms. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Garvoc, Vic, dairy farmer has called on Moyne Shire Council to amend its planning scheme to protect prime agricultural land from wind farm developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.