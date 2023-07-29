A new robotic rotary-style system for milking cows, used for the first time in Australia on a south-west Victorian farm, has shown huge benefits after nearly a year in operation.
The first GEA DairyProQ robotic rotary dairy used on Paul and Marsha Smith's farm at Mepunga is able to mount 40 units on a rotary platform.
The national sales manager for the GEA's automated milking systems (AMS) Jurgen Steen said the main aim was being achieved with the system - saving dairy farmers time to concentrate on other aspects of their business.
"Milking cows is still a process that is time-consuming and needs a lot of manual labour just to do the procedure of putting cups onto the teats, which can be probably the least attractive part of being a dairy farmer," he said.
"With AMS, that is changing, because robotics takes over the process."
He also said that there were enormous benefits to worker health from the system while increasing herd sizes.
"What is new in the project, is that we are scaling up in size in cow numbers," Mr Steen said.
"AMS milking has also been around in Australia for herd sizes up to probably 400 cows.
"Here on this farm, this system uses an 850-cow herd."
Mr Steen said all indications of using the rotary system pointed to a freeing up labour on the family-owned farm.
"The farmers can look after and milk more cows, obviously, and we've seen up to 100-150 more cows being milked for them," he said.
Those who do work on the farm have also been taking to the system quickly.
"For the first three months, the system was actually operated by a backpacker - a young lady from South America who had a marketing background and had nothing to do with dairy farming," Mr Steen said.
"She applied for the job, was introduced to the system and quickly became competent.
"In that environment, you'd become like a system supervisor and make sure that cows were flowing through freely, and she had to attend to a few things here and there, but she loved it."
Mr Steen also said there were high levels of hygiene during the milking, with an ability to check every drop of milk out of every quarter for somatic cell count.
"We can alert the farmer of possible quality challenges or even divert the milk from the main milk bed to secure good quality," he said.
"The availability of processed data helps with animal health and other performance on the farm, like reproduction or managing milk quality."
He said there had been exciting developments and astounding sales for AMS systems, with rotaries having a throughput of 600 cows an hour in operation on farms overseas.
But it may be some time before widespread uses of such systems are common in pasture-based systems in Australia.
"Family farms do find it harder and harder to find enough time to milk the cows, and that is actually is the biggest bottleneck for farm growth," he said.
"In the European environment, they apply a voluntary cow traffic system where the cows present themselves, and that works very well if you are in confinement systems and barns where you have cows producing all year round.
"In a pasture-based system, the cows are outside, there is an impact of the weather, walking distances are larger, herd sizes are bigger, and while a rotary system can still work, it is a bit more challenging in general."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
