In a significant development for the agricultural sector in Tasmania, the Australian government has committed more than $170 million in funding for two major irrigation projects.
The Northern Midlands Irrigation scheme and the Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation scheme augmentation projects are set to receive substantial financial support, promising transformative benefits for local farmers and the regional economy.
Tasmania's dairy industry has grown on the back of previous irrigation developments.
The new projects are being undertaken in collaboration with the Tasmanian Government and Tasmanian Irrigation.
They will see construction of underground pipelines and pumping stations and will result in improved water security and increased irrigation opportunities both regions.
The Northern Midlands Irrigation scheme, with an estimated cost of $218 million, will receive $109 million in funding from the Australian government.
Construction is expected to start in late 2023.
The project will harness more than 25 gigalitres of high surety water annually from the Poatina Power Station to be distributed through a network of pump stations and underground pipelines spanning over 157 kilometres.
The scheme is designed to support farmers in Campbell Town, Poatina, Lower Macquarie and the Isis River areas, with expansion opportunities to boost annual agricultural production.
Completion is projected for 2025.
The Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation scheme augmentation project, with an estimated cost of $124.2 million, will receive $62.1 million from the Australian government.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 and conclude in 2026.
The augmentation will enable an additional 9.2 gigalitres of water delivery, augmenting the existing Sassafras-Wesley Vale Irrigation Scheme on the north-west coast of Tasmania.
This extension will cover Sassafras, Harford, Thirlstane, Moriarty, Wesley Vale, Northdown, Pardoe and East Davenport.
The project involves the construction of about 102km of new and refurbished pipelines, along with five pump stations and the replacement of at least 70 property outlets.
The enhanced water supply will empower local farmers to invest, diversify, and expand their agricultural activities.
The completion of both projects will offer substantial benefits to the region.
Local farmers can expect to receive an extra 40 gigalitres of water annually, allowing for the irrigation of nearly 15,000 hectares of additional land.
This, in turn, is projected to generate $184 million in increased farming revenue and contribute $53.6 million annually to Tasmania's economy.
The funding allocation for these projects is part of the National Water Grid Fund, a program aimed at improving water security in Australia while ensuring economic and environmental responsibility.
