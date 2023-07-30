Farm Online
Dave Conheady breeds better animals with genetic data

July 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Western Victorian dairy farmer Dave Conheady is making better decisions earlier and fast-tracking gains in traits that you can't pick by eye by using genomic breeding values to complement his corrective breeding program. Picture supplied by DataGene
Victorian dairy farmer Dave Conheady never wants to sit still.

