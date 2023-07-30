Victorian dairy farmer Dave Conheady never wants to sit still.
Constant improvement is his driving force, whether it's on-farm, at work as a ruminant nutritionist or home.
So, when the Noorat, Vic, dairy farmer discovered genomics, a tool that not only helped him make earlier and better breeding decisions - but it also complemented his corrective mating program - he jumped at the opportunity.
The fact genomics is scientific, and it generates meaningful data, has been a bonus.
"We are trying to breed what we consider a better animal for our farm," Mr Conheady said.
"We want to build a commercially run production system with a good herd of cows - cows that are healthy, have longevity and a will to produce.
"Now with genomics, we can look even harder at additional traits like daughter fertility and health traits, and not just rely on visuals when making our decisions."
Mr Conheady and his wife Rebecca milk 350 predominantly Holstein cows, across a 160-hectare milking platform with 180ha support area, 40 kilometres north-east of Warrnambool on the volcanic flats of Noorat.
The farm supplies about 2.9 million litres per year with a per cow average of 8300 litres and 630kg of milk solids per lactation.
The couple are in their first year of taking over full management of their family farm from Mr Coneady's parents John and Anna as part of a three-year succession plan.
The Conheadys have used genomic breeding values to bolster their corrective mating program - an approach to breeding they've used for the past 20 years - after it became harder to select "better" heifers just on visual evaluations.
We're bringing in scientifically proven data with higher reliability to aid us in making better decisions.- Dave Conheady
DataGene's Genetic Progress Report also helps them identify trends and track the impact of their breeding decisions across the years.
Available via the DataVat website, a Genetic Progress Report is a way dairy farmers can quantify and see the effectiveness of their breeding progress, as the report illustrates genetic gain for traits that affect profit, production, type, longevity, fertility and mastitis resistance.
Newer traits such as Feed Saved - a measure of the feed efficiency of an animal - have also become more important to the family as they seek to improve their use of feed.
"As we are getting further into it, we are now picking the traits we find are valuable, and can look a bit harder at them," Mr Conheady said.
"When you get a good cow and feed her well - she'll fly. But now, if we see heifers that hit really low on feed conversion, we probably won't stick with them."
As a ruminant nutritionist, Mr Conheady knows his way around a feed test and how it informs herd nutrition management and decisions.
In the same way, genomics offers the same scientific evidence that helps with making breeding decisions, he said.
"We can all have an opinion - but we must also be willing to seek a second opinion so we can make better decisions," he said.
"That's where genomics comes in - we're bringing in scientifically proven data with higher reliability to aid us in making better decisions.
"The genomics is showing us where we are going and how we are getting there - and it is showing improvement, which is what we want."
For more information www.datavat.com.au or email abv@datagene.com.au
DataGene is an initiative of Dairy Australia and the herd improvement industry.}
