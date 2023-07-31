Farm Online
Dairy farmer ambassador program grows with intake of 25

July 31 2023 - 10:00am
This year's farmer ambassadors came together in Melbourne for the Ambassador Skills Forum for networking, skills development and industry promotion. Ella McLennan (TAS), Ray DeVere (QLD), Sarah Crosthwaite (MD), Harry Lloyd (MD), Brooke Lane (WV), Rachel Eagles (NSW), Sarah Moore (SA), Tracy Wallis (NSW), Nicola Parker (WA), Ryan Gill (MD) and Sammie Smith (NSW). Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador Program continues to grow this year with a new intake of 25 dairy farmers, bringing the cohort to 75.

