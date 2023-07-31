Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador Program continues to grow this year with a new intake of 25 dairy farmers, bringing the cohort to 75.
Ambassadors are supported to develop their skills in leadership, media, shared values and communications, sharing their individual stories and experiences and promoting the Australian dairy industry.
"It's great to see such a positive program for our industry, I feel very privileged to be a part of it," said Brooke Lane, one of the farmer ambassadors who attended the Ambassador Skills Forum in Melbourne in May.
The Dairy Australia cohort of farmer ambassadors come together and create strong, powerful and positive messages about the importance of dairy.
And having trusted farmer voices to speak out on behalf of the industry is delivering positive outcomes for consumer attitudes toward and understanding of the dairy industry and farm life.
Ms Lane started out in dairy farming with her husband 10 years ago and today, along with their two children, have a herd of 400 dairy cows on their farm in Alvie, Western Victoria.
Her decision to participate in Dairy Australia's Farmer Ambassador Program came after she was nominated to join the program by current ambassador Lucy Collins.
Ms Lane saw this as an opportunity to help promote the industry to consumers as well as young people looking to leave school or pursue other careers.
She also found the program offered her valuable networking and personal development opportunities.
"To have the chance to connect and meet new people within the industry who are all passionate about the industry is exciting," she said.
"The training provided is excellent for personal development which will benefit me in many areas."
The program allows participants to support a broad range of activities in promoting the dairy industry from involvement in marketing campaigns, speaking to school students about rewarding careers in dairy, to having conversations on podcasts, radio and in the media as well as sharing stories on social media and much more.
For more information or to nominate yourself or a dairy farmer for the Ambassador Program contact Jess.Phillips@dairyaustralia.com.au.
