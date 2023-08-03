Farm Online
ADF says ACCC decision validates its concerns on Coles-Saputo deal

By Rick Gladigau, Australian Dairy Farmers President
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
The factories Coles wants to buy also produce fresh milk for Saputo's Devondale brand. File picture
Dairy farmers are reassured by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) decision to further examine Coles's proposal to buy two milk processing sites from Saputo.

