Federal National Party leader David Littleproud has doubled down on his claims that the controversial Western Australian government cultural heritage laws are unduly punishing the state's agricultural sector.
New legislation in Western Australia, which came into play on July 1, has been designed to protect the integrity of indigenous cultural heritage sites, but has the farming sector concerned about clauses such as the need for a cultural survey for works requiring digging more than 50cm, less than the depth of a fencepost.
"It's frightening in the scale of its overreach," Mr Littleproud told the Australian Grains Industry Conference in Melbourne during the week.
"I have just come back from Western Australia and attended a meeting where 600 farmers met in Katanning to express their concerns over this legislation and plans to phase out live exports," he said.
He said the legislation appeared to have been brought in response to destruction of indigenous heritage sites in recent years, such as Rio Tinto destroying rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara, but added it unnecessarily punished the ag sector.
"Over the years pastoralists in WA have walked hand in hand with the indigenous community."
"Just because of the actions of a big miner we should not overreach with new legislation and impact on Mum and Dad businesses who have shown respect for the indigenous community."
"We need to make sure this doesn't become the benchmark across the country and that we continue to look at how we have walked hand in hand with the indigenous community and done things in a common sense way."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.