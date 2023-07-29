Grains Research and Development Corporation chair John Woods congratulated fellow grain growers for their productivity gains as the industry consolidated its mantle as the largest sector of Australian agriculture by value.
"We're a big quiet achiever within agriculture in this country, we don't ruffle a lot of feathers but we get the job done, we support local communities and that's something we should take a lot of pride in," Mr Woods told the Australian Grains Industry Conference in Melbourne last week.
He said data showed the grains industry had been at the top of ag sectors by value for several years, buoyed by a run of good seasons and record tonnages.
"According to the latest ABARES figures the grains industry the 2021-22 harvest exceeded $28 billion in value."
"We have been up the top for a few years now, on the back of some big harvest, which is a great feat when you consider it was not that long ago we were fourth, behind even horticulture for value created."
Mr Woods said the industry's growth was being achieved sustainably.
"We are amongst the lowest emissions intensity per tonne of grain produced in the world."
He said research and development gains had played a key role in the industry's rise.
"An independent, international benchmarking study comparing 30 years of data showed that despite Australia's public investment in grains RD&E being lower than the USA, India, Brazil and Canada, our grain growers had much higher total factor productivity (TFP) overall."
"The researchers found Australian wheat TFP grew by an average of 2.75 per cent per year over the 30-year period of GRDC investments. In comparison Argentina, the next-best performing country, experienced average annual wheat TFP growth of 0.98pc per year."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.