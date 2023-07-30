Farm Online
Home/Beef

Australia still LSD free despite new Indo claims

By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 30 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian-developed pain relief is used on LSD-infected animals in Semarang in Indonesia. Picture by Mark Phelps.
Australian-developed pain relief is used on LSD-infected animals in Semarang in Indonesia. Picture by Mark Phelps.

Red meat and livestock industry groups are in meetings following the reporting by Indonesian quarantine authorities to the Australian government of the detection of lumpy skin disease in a small number of Australian cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.