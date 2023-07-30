Farm Online
LSD Indo drama: Live exports continue but four facilities paused

Updated July 31 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:39am
Drama is unfolding in Australia's live cattle trade following a report from Indonesia of lumpy skin disease in Australian cattle.
Indonesia has paused exports from four Australian facilities pending further testing of animals following its report of lumpy skin disease in cattle that arrived from Australia.

