Farm Online
Home/Beef
Comment

Our fractious relationship with Indonesia in no-one's interests

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fall-out from the testing for exotic animal diseases in Australian bred cattle exported to Indonesia has again shown just how fractious the relationship between the two countries remains. Picture Mark Phelps
The fall-out from the testing for exotic animal diseases in Australian bred cattle exported to Indonesia has again shown just how fractious the relationship between the two countries remains. Picture Mark Phelps

The fall-out from routine testing for exotic animal diseases in Australian-bred cattle exported to Indonesia has again shown just how fractious the relationship between the two countries remains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.