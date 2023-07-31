Farm Online
Cost of living pressures and not the pandemic is driving the shift from city to country

By Chris McLennan
July 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Is it cheaper to live in the country than the city? People still abandoning the cities certainly think so, and not just for more affordable homes.
It's not the pandemic now driving city people to move to the country but cost of living pressures.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

