If you have a passion for agriculture and enjoy working on the land, Chloe Wilson is proof that you don't have to come from a farming background to succeed in the industry.
Growing up in Wollongong on the NSW south coast, Chloe studied a Bachelor of Animal and Veterinary Bio-science at the University of Sydney.
"After high school I was going to do nursing but my mum told me to follow my passion because I'll be in the workforce for 40 years and should do something I love," she said.
"I was nearing the end of my degree during COVID-19 so I lost a lot of practical skills.
"I knew I wanted to work in the industry with people and not go down the research or genetics path so I got a job at the JBS Prime City feedlot, Tabbita, NSW, to gain experience.
Chloe worked at the feedlot as an animal hospital attendant before returning to Sydney University as a technical officer.
"I go around to farms and collect data for a project looking at whether satellites can quantify how much pasture is in the paddock for cows," she said.
"I love working with farmers and their animals but I never thought I'd be part of a project like this as it is more agronomy based.
"At the end of the day it all comes back to the animal so it is very interesting."
Alongside this role, Chloe also does farm work and milking.
"I have been doing it for a year and a half now and love it," she said.
"My job at Sydney uni isn't full time so I could have just got a job at Coles or Woolies but I am interested in the dairy industry and wanted to work with animals more.
"People in dairy are lovely, the farmers are always very welcoming and willing to have a chat."
As if Chloe wasn't busy enough, she has also taken on a new role as a project officer with Sydney University to help farmers better prepare for flooding.
"We're going to work on some soil moisture tools and aim to improve any apps or tools they're using to forecast floods," she said.
"I'm not from a farming background so I'm still learning and obviously farmers have many more years experience than me.
"They know a lot more than I do but they take the time to explain details to me and are more than happy to teach me what I need to know.
"When I started in the ag industry I didn't exactly know what I was in for but I'm so glad I did it."
This article appeared as part of a special report in The Land newspaper Aggies without acres 2023: meet 10 young guns making waves in agriculture.
The 10 young people featured are involved in inspecting thousands of hectares of crops each year, watch the market reports like a seasoned cockie and help put produce on the supermarket shelves.
But for all their knowledge of agriculture, they don't have any acres, proving that you don't have to be a primary producer's child to work in the industry.
They are the next generation making waves in agriculture but didn't grow up on the land.
They have jumped headfirst into the industry with jobs including everything from agronomists, veterinarians as well as stock and station agents.
For many of these young aggies, their first taste of industry was inside the classroom under the guidance of a passionate agriculture teacher.
A recent report by Agrifutures Australia shows that through investment in young people, agriculture and rural industries could create a sustainable talent pipeline to ensure its long-term success and vitality.
It comes as The Listen Up report calls for every school student in Australia to have touch-points with agriculture, and these young people agree.
If you know a young person giving agriculture a red hot go email elka.devney@theland.com.au.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.