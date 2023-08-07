Highly productive North Bogabigal hits the target

North Bogabigal is an exceptionally well-located farm in the heart of NSW's highly productive Lachlan Valley, 11km west of Forbes.
Offered by noted Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport pistol shooter Phillip Adams and his wife Ann, the 548 hectare (1352 acre) property is in a prime location on the Newell Highway.
North Bogabigal is suited to both livestock and cropping and has a track record of producing high yielding cereal crops, prime lambs, goats and lucerne hay.
The property features highly fertile alluvial creek flats adjacent to the Broad Creek running through to sandy loams and heavy grey clays through the middle of the property.
North Bogabigal has pumping station access to the Lachlan River with underground water supply pipeline, a 1.3km frontage to the Broad Creek, a 510 megalitre water licence, and a near new Bauer centre pivot irrigator covering 60ha (150 acres).
The property also features a dedicated internal drainage system which diverts water off the property after heavy rainfall events.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three bedroom cottage, hay shed, two machinery sheds, workshop, an older style shearing shed with sheep yards, wash down bay, chemical shed, piggery/wet weather livestock shed and old shearers quarters.
The Adams are selling North Bogabigal after 70 years of family ownership in order retire full-time after moving into town several years ago, while continuing to oversee the farm.
Mr Adams competed at four consecutive Olympic Games, between 1984 and 1996, and six consecutive Commonwealth Games between 1982 and 2002.
Property records for North Bogabigal date back to 1834 when it was part of the Bogabigal Run. That was well before the local town officially emerged following the discovery of gold by 'German Harry' Stephens in 1861.
North Bogabigal is being sold through Johnston Rural Group as a whole or in as well three separate portions through an expressions of interest process that closes on September 14.
An independent valuation puts North Bogabigal in the $6.5-$7 million price range.
Contact Gary Johnston, 0427 574 270, or Sam Johnston, 0412 896 602, Johnston Rural Group.
