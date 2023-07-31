Labour shortages are being felt far and wide so the recent Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference had a focus on how the sector could become an employer of choice and retain staff.
Held at the Stamford Hotel in Sydney and attended by more than 200 people, the conference featured Leading People and Culture director and HR professional Mark Lewis as one of the guest speakers.
"There's a challenge attracting people to the industry. But once they're there, the question is why they continue to choose you. Good talent have choices," he said.
"Today's workers have much more choice than ever before in our history.
"It's a seller's market. Workers are making clear decisions about where they work, why and for how long. And that's a challenge."
Mr Lewis said word-of-mouth from happy workers was one of the most powerful recruitment tools available to employers.
"If you have a good reputation, good talent will seek you out," he said.
"When I think about being an employer of choice, you see a lot of slogans around that but it can't just be a company advertising line. It's got to be a sustained employee experience.
"Your best recruiters are highly engaged employees out socially."
Mr Lewis said research had shown the top features of an employer of choice include the organisation being a place where employees feel they can grow and develop, providing meaningful work, being well-led and worker's contributions being valued and trusted.
"Regular one on ones are more than just a social chat, they're an engagement check-in," he said.
Mr Lewis said research had shown why employees were quitting and the reasons included feeling unsupported, uninspiring leaders and lack of workplace flexibility.
Research had also shown that 75 per cent of employees that voluntarily left their job did so because of issues with their bosses, rather than the position itself.
"People don't quit jobs, they quit bosses," Mr Lewis said. "If you don't feel like you're growing and aren't valued, eight hours a day can feel like an eternity."
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
