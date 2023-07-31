Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers fear Western Australia cultural protection laws could go national

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA cultural protection laws may 'sweep across the Nullarbor'
WA cultural protection laws may 'sweep across the Nullarbor'

There are fears Western Australia's controversial cultural protection laws, which prevent farmers from digging more than half a metre without a permit, could "sweep across the Nullarbor", with the federal government investigating national reforms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.