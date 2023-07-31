WA cultural protection laws may 'sweep across the Nullarbor'

There are fears Western Australia's controversial cultural protection laws, which prevent farmers from digging more than half a metre without a permit, could "sweep across the Nullarbor", with the federal government investigating national reforms.
WA's new cultural heritage protection rules require properties larger than 1100-square-metres digging deeper than 50cm or removing more than four kilograms of soil to seek approval from their Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service.
The laws have been criticised as confusing and vague, and could prevent farmers from building sheds, bores, watering points and even conducting weed control.
The federal government is currently in the process of reforming the national cultural protection laws and Nationals leader David Littleproud said farming communities were concerned the draconian WA laws would be replicated nationally.
An options paper suggests new national laws could replace all current state laws or introduce new national standards that states would be forced to comply with.
"This has raised anxiety and fear across the country that this could sweep across the Nullarbor and be in the eastern states, where we have an overarching policy federally... it's frightened a lot of people, and rightfully so," Mr Littleproud said.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek ruled out a federal takeover of state laws, nor would it seek to adopt or duplicate existing state rules.
She pointed out the former Coalition government began the work to update national laws and commissioned the options paper while in power.
"An options paper is not government policy, it's a way to lay out a whole range of ideas so we can hear what people think about them, it happens all the time," Ms Plibersek said.
"We won't be rushed, and we won't cut corners. As usual, draft laws will be released publicly for comment. There will be the standard Parliamentary inquiries. Everyone will get their say. We are determined to strike a common sense balance."
National Farmers' Federation vice president David Jochinke said landholders want to protect cultural heritage, but the last thing they needed was "the confusion and ambiguity that we've seen in WA".
"If the federal government introduces new laws, we wouldn't want these to overlap with what's being done at a state level," he said.
"Instead, we'd like to see the Commonwealth achieve some level of harmonisation, with clear cut rules that are predictable, transparent and include clear pathways for appeal to guarantee fair decision-making."
AgForce chief executive Michael Gurien said WA could have avoided antagonising the entire agricultural community by properly engaging and consulting farmers.
"Our very firm request of both state and federal governments is that our industry is treated as an equal from the start of any conversation on legislation that affects it," Mr Gurien said.
"When we have worked in a collaborative way with government from the start, we get a reasonable outcome. When we receive something in draft form seeking comment, we have less than ideal outcomes."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
