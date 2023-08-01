A pilot project will investigate how low value wool can be combined with cotton to create a high value yarn.
The project, dubbed Mud to Marle, is one of the first three recipients of retailer Country Road's Climate Fund, designed to help support projects driving positive climate solutions.
The fashion industry collaboration is led by Full Circle Fibres, alongside Deakin University, Geelong Textiles, Geelong Dyers, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets and Australian Super Cotton and will focus on turning low value wool fibre into a high value product.
The Climate Fund grant will put $147,000 towards production, including the sourcing of raw fibre, dyeing, spinning, knitting and weaving as well as sampling, with Country Road acting as an industry mentor.
Full Circle Fibres founder and project leader Meriel Chamberlin said Mud to Marle will explore low impact processes at every step of garment production, starting with the raw fibres.
"The wool used in this project will be shorter off-cut fibre that is typically used in lower value products," she said.
"It will be blended with cotton for functionality.
"Everything we are piloting is being trialled and tested with the intention of having a scalable, low impact and potentially regenerative textile solution for our local fashion industry.
"So from growing and processing the fibre, to sewing the garment, everything will be done in Australia."
As well as providing a pathway for lower grade wool, the project aims to support local production and low impact production methods with a long-term goal of growing on-shore manufacturing capabilities.
The team has already begun fibre sourcing and preparation, with the aim of having garments available by May 2024, using the spinning capability at Deakin University.
Ms Chamberlin said as the project progressed they would be able to assess what properties the final yarn might have in terms of fineness and strength.
"Textile commercialisation is a journey, where you need to be ready to respond to what actually happens at each processing stage, to work with rather than against the fibres and yarns," she said.
"We will complete the projects with actual wearable garments, not just a few samples of cloth that need someone else to take it to the next stage.
"It will also add to the work Full Circle Fibres is doing, to fully 'close the loop,' on shore, spinning both cotton and short wool and recycling textiles too - if we are smart with the capablity we re-shore we'll have a great deal of versatility."
Ms Chamberlin said if the project is successful, they would have created cloth with both comfort and convenience, without the need for plastic fibres.
"We will have a genuine all natural alternative to many of the apparel applications that currently claim to need synthetics to work well," she said.
"This work is firmly targeted at the demand, both local and global, of brands and their customers to be able to have apparel that is nature based, high quality, ethical, traceable and low footprint processing, with a path to safe recycling or composting.
"These ingredients, combined with great design, are key building blocks towards living within sustainable and regenerative systems - we are ridiculously blessed with the natural advantages to achieve this here."
Managing director of Country Road Elle Roseby said the brand is excited to support the first year of Climate Fund grant recipients in driving positive change.
"We believe that partnerships are key to tackling industry-wide challenges and driving deep, long-term change," she said.
"We are thrilled to be able to support those driving innovation at the grassroots level, and look forward to working alongside the first three finalists."
The other two Country Road Climate Fund grants have been awarded to Landcare Australia and Trust for Nature.
Landcare Australia will receive $200,000 to help create a toolkit giving wool and cotton growers information to make informed decisions regarding carbon and biodiversity opportunities
Trust for Nature will receive $200,000 to support the development of a project working with landholders in the northern plains of Victoria to protect critically endangered bird species, the Plains-wanderer.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
