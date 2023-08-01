Farm Online
Low grade wool and cotton to be blended in yarn production pilot project

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 1 2023 - 11:00am
Full Circle Fibres owner and founder Meriel Chamberlin, Deakin Institute for Frontier Materials associate professor Dr Christopher Hurren and Geelong Textiles commercial manager Sam Yearwood.
A pilot project will investigate how low value wool can be combined with cotton to create a high value yarn.

