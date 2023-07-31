Dairy farmers must be concerned about how an additional levy - proposed by the federal government in the recent budget - will be incorporated into their current fee structure.
In agriculture, producers vote on how much their levy will be and, to an extent, what it will be spent on.
The federal government has promised an additional levy, to pay for biosecurity programs, without defining how this money will be collected, or what it will be spent on.
In recent years, producer groups have voted down increased levy proposals from their industry groups.
The average Australian dairy farmer is part of the livestock traceability scheme, operates biosecurity plans on farm and contributes to quality assurance along the supply chain.
They also pay at least three compulsory levy rates into two separate commodities - the milk industry and the beef industry.
Dairy farmers pay a levy to Dairy Australia based on their volume of milk solids produced - at a rate of $0.02963/kg milk fat and $0.071299/kg protein.
Dairy farmers also pay the Dairy Food Safety Victoria levy, based on volume produced, of $0.01667 a litre. This is, in effect, the farmer's dairy licence to operate.
Dairy Australia reviews the industry levy every five years and in 2022 DA tried to get dairy farmers to agree to a 20 per cent rise in the milk levy. But dairy farmers voted against increasing the levy.
They weren't the only industry group - woolgrowers voted against increasing their wool levy.
In its 2021/22 annual report, Dairy Australia reported 48.6pc - of $30.836 million - of its revenue came from the dairy service levy. This is the largest single origin source of DA's revenue.
Dairy farmers also pay levies when they sell chopper cows, bobby calves, grown heifers and steers.
For dairy farmers, the levy on bobby calves is $0.90/head. More than half of that amount ($0.48) is spent on MLA marketing activities.
When dairy farmers sell chopper cows, grown heifers (including export heifers) and steers, excess bulls, and registered cows, they would normally be sold as grass-fed cattle. This levy is $5/head and a significant portion, $3.66/head, is spent by MLA on marketing activities.
Only $0.92/head from this levy is spent by MLA on research and development activities.
In 2022.23, 19.5pc of the total funding to MLA is from grass-fed cattle levies, or $62.4m.
This is MLA's second largest funding source - the largest is funding from government, of $103.9m or 32.5pc.
Dairy is Australia's third largest rural industry.
Dairy farmers also have to pay for the milk to be picked up (another compulsory charge).
Then dairy farmers also tend to pay levies to state or other regional groups that represent them.
So a proposal for a new national biosecurity levy - equivalent to 10pc on top of producers' levy rates - has to be of interest to Australia's dairy farmers.
The federal government announced the new levy will come into effect in 2024 and at the time of writing the details of how it will look, and what it will be spent on, are still being discussed.
One of the voices at the table with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is Australian Dairy Farmers, represented by chief executive officer Stephen Sheridan and president Rick Gladigau.
Mr Gladigau said the extra funding for biosecurity announced in the budget delivered in part on ADF's submissions to the Senate's recent biosecurity inquiry.
He said he was concerned about the lack of detail in how the proposed levy increase would be used.
The announcement about the new levy came on the back of news the country's key department overseeing and regulating biosecurity - the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) - is reportedly in a "perilous financial position".
DAFF has a leading role in minimising the impact of exotic pests and diseases and contaminants on the Australian environment, including wildlife and flora, and on people's health.
The current framework for levies and charges applied to the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors is complex, and currently under review.
If a broad-based biosecurity levy is to be raised, how will those funds be allocated?
Will this new levy be used to replace current funding, increase funding, or as new areas requiring biosecurity funding?
A decision about where it should be spent should be accountable to the people paying it.
At the moment, $0.13 of the $5/head grass-fed cattle levy is collected for Animal Health Australia, contributing $7.5 million annually for AHA to develop programs that improve cattle health and biosecurity.
Animal Health Australia, Kathleen Plowman CEO said the new levy funds needed to be invested into post-border activities, including upskilling a ready workforce and maintaining preparation to deal with exotic pests and disease incursions (two action items from six listed in the national biosecurity strategy).
"Farmers benefit from a strong biosecurity system, and prevention is better than a cure, so ensuring money is going into post-border national activities, as well as pre-border activities, is key to a resilient biosecurity system," Ms Plowman said.
Key recommendations of Australia's National Environment and Community Biosecurity Research, Development and Extension Strategy 2021-2026 are:
Ms Plowman said she would be advocating for specific funding for biosecurity activities, rather than see the funds raised go into consolidated revenue.
In the 2022 (last year's) federal budget, $134 million was allocated over four years to reinforce Australia's biosecurity capability.
In the short term, $14 million is allocated in this financial year to help Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste with their responses to Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease.
An additional $61.6 million was earmarked to roll out over the following two years to improve detection and response capabilities in Northern Australia.
Funding is also allocated to on-farm biosecurity and the transition to a national livestock traceability system ($46.7 million over three years) and to funding more detector dogs at Australia's entry ports ($11.7 million over four years and $3.3 million per year thereafter).
In an interview with ACM Agri, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said farmers would contribute 6pc of the overall biosecurity measures, accounting for $47.5 million.
He said importers would contribute 45pc ($350.9 million) and taxpayers would contribute 44pc ($363.6 million).
A new biosecurity transaction levy would apply against the price of items bought online, valued under $1000 and imported by sea. This would raise a further 5pc of levies, an estimated $27 million.
Biosecurity cost-recovery fees for larger importers were increased by $5, and international passengers departing Australia will see their ticket price increase by $10 - but only some of that $10 increase will fund biosecurity.
"I understand that [agricultural] producers might not be thrilled about the idea of contributing a bit more towards our biosecurity system," Senator Watt said.
"But the reality is that with this new levy, which is only 10pc of the existing levies that farmers already pay, they will get the biggest injection of biosecurity funding that our country has ever seen.
"Importers will still pay nearly half the cost of our biosecurity services, with taxpayers picking up almost the rest of it with a small contribution from producers."
Senator Watt said a container levy on importers was still an option, but there were international trade law issues that had to be worked through.
"I'm quite open to the idea of imposing an import or container levy once we've done the work to make sure that it can legally stand up," he said.
The government was undecided about whether the proposed levy would be created by legislation.
Many producer groups have advised the government that existing levies are in place with the will of Australia's food and fibre producers.
"This will be a new biosecurity protection levy that will be applied to domestic farmers, foresters and fishers," Senator Watt said.
"We felt that the simplest way to implement this was by imposing an additional levy of 10pc on the existing levies that farmers and others already pay.
"This will be a separate standalone entity, but it'll be collected in a similar manner.
"We will consult with the industry and the RDCs about the implementation of this.
"By paying another few hundred dollars a year - which is probably what works out for most small farmers - they will get over a billion dollars of extra funding for biosecurity.
"That's a small investment to make sure that their earnings and their livelihoods are protected."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
