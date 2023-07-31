Farm Online
Home/Dairy

New biosecurity levy adds to financial load for dairy farmers

Jamieson Murphy
Jeanette Severs
By Jamieson Murphy, and Jeanette Severs
August 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal government has promised an additional levy to pay for biosecurity programs without defining how this money will be collected or what it will be spent on. Picture by Jeanette Severs
The federal government has promised an additional levy to pay for biosecurity programs without defining how this money will be collected or what it will be spent on. Picture by Jeanette Severs

Dairy farmers must be concerned about how an additional levy - proposed by the federal government in the recent budget - will be incorporated into their current fee structure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.