The Allen family is selling more than 34,000 acres across the seven properties they have accumulated over six generations in South Australia.
A price of around $20 million is expected for the unique offering.
The Allen's farm land portfolio comprises Wannamanna, Allen Park, Woolfords, Panitya, Wudinna East, Jasons Block and Yeltana Station.
A buyer can grab all seven or they will be sold as individual holdings.
Today's family farm enterprise is run by Jason and Sonia Allen, together with Trent and Laura Allen.
It began with Albert James Allen buying his first South Australian property in 1911 and the Allens have continued to acquire properties ever since.
The sale includes Yeltana Station, a grazing bush block on the northern Eyre Peninsula across 9240 hectares (22,833 acres).
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale via a two-stage expression of interest campaign closing September 14.
The farm land properties are in Wudinna, Kyancutta and Panitya and Yeltana Station, with the grazing property 35km north of Kimba.
The Allens have historically run a mixed operation of 5500 Dorper ewes plus replacements, 100 cattle and 80 horses. Yeltana Station is rated at 970 dry sheep equivalents.
"Some of the properties have been held in the Allen family for over 110 years, so we are expecting interest from local farming families to make the most of this opportunity as well as out-of-district farmers and CBD-based investors," Mr Schell said.
The properties feature improvements such as well-appointed houses with established gardens, an indoor heated swimming pool, machinery sheds, hay sheds, workshops, shearing sheds, sundry shedding, undercover horse stables and arenas and telemetry monitoring.
Water security is a feature with natural freshwater soaks, dams, mains water supply to most properties and plastic water catchments.
Mr Bills said the EP has benefitted from above average harvests the last few years and is also off to a good start for the 2023 crop.
He said most crops across the district are well established and the timing of the sales campaign would allow the new buyers access to ensure the properties are ready for the 2024 growing season.
For more information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.