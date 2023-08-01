Reduced rainfall potential looms

It seems likely that July 2023 has been the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. In an Australian winter, this might seem unusual, even though many parts of NSW for example have had their second-warmest July in over 100 years. However, we need to remember that almost 70 per cent of the land in the world is north of the equator while close to 80pc of the southern hemisphere is water.
However, the average temperature of the world's oceans is also higher than has been recorded in the past and a combination of these facts doesn't look too promising for our coming spring/summer. That said, a lot still depends on how the sea surface temperature patterns pan out in the Australian region in the coming months.
Despite an El Nino event becoming almost certain in the coming months, the SSTs east of Australia in the Coral and Tasman seas remain up on normal - something that has rarely occurred in past El Nino events, thus reducing the confidence level of any longer-term assessments.
Another fact in our favour is that the polar and sub-tropical jet streams that control the movement of weather patterns below them closer to the surface can stagnate a lot more in the northern hemisphere while the massive oceans south of the equator lead to a more fluid set up.
Consequently, the south west half of the United States, southern Europe and large areas of China have been the areas where well above normal temperatures have been more common in recent weeks while in England and northern Europe, summer weather has been milder and wetter (to the benefit of Australian cricket).
Despite everything mentioned above, the balance of probabilities is for a couple of things to occur in the coming months - (1) a Pacific basin El Nino will fully develop and (2) to the west the Indian Ocean Dipole will trend towards positive. A positive IOD reduces the chance of rain in eastern and south-eastern Australia in spring and an El Nino reduces the chance of rain in spring and summer. So, the chances are that rainfall will be below normal in a majority (but not all) months between now and the start of autumn 2024.
With reduced rainfall potential, there will be less cloud. Lower levels of cloud cover and above normal ocean temperatures will combine to increase at least daytime temperature over most of the Australian continent for the rest of this year at least.
Finally, the Southern Annular Mode has been negative for a while. A negative SAM keeps westerlies further north and while that remains the case, there is a good chance of at least one or two brief cold outbreaks in the coming six weeks, with potential for brief spells of showery weather in Victoria and southern NSW.
