Reduced rainfall potential looms

Despite everything mentioned above, the balance of probabilities is for a couple of things to occur in the coming months - (1) a Pacific basin El Nino will fully develop and (2) to the west the Indian Ocean Dipole will trend towards positive. A positive IOD reduces the chance of rain in eastern and south-eastern Australia in spring and an El Nino reduces the chance of rain in spring and summer. So, the chances are that rainfall will be below normal in a majority (but not all) months between now and the start of autumn 2024.