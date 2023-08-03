Farm Online
Sheep meat prices yet to turn around

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 3 2023 - 11:00am
Sheep meat indicators have been on a downward trend this year.
The decline in sheep and lamb prices is continuing, as high supply and low buyer activity combine to fuel the downturn.

