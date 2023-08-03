Sheep meat prices yet to turn around

The decline in sheep and lamb prices is continuing, as high supply and low buyer activity combine to fuel the downturn.
While yardings have eased according to Meat & Livestock Australia, prices remain lower than what was expected for July and well below last year's levels, with the trade lamb indicator currently performing at a similar level as what the mutton indicator was performing a year ago.
The trade lamb indicator fell 34c/kg over the course of a week to 467c/kg, following muted buyer interest at larger saleyards such as Wagga Wagga, with quality playing a role in price variations.
The indicator is down 194c from this time last year.
Other lamb indicators also suffered falls with heavy lamb down 23c to 474c, Merino lamb down 80c to 310c, light lamb down 58c to 316c and restocker lamb down 64c to 264c.
Mutton prices varied considerably from saleyard to saleyard, with the indicator falling by 127c last week in Forbes, but only 35c in Dubbo, where quality drove demand.
Nationally the indicator rests at 241c, 225c down from year-ago levels.
Last week MLA reported a jump in sheep slaughter by 120 per cent week-on-week after dipping below 2022 levels.
Sheep slaughter has been high in general this year, with total yearly slaughter 63 per cent or 1,636,779 head higher year-to-date.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said despite the weakness in price, there isn't clear data that demonstrates what's driving the trend.
"To my mind a lot of categories are undervalued at the moment," he said.
"Even if you account for the move to a more drier scenario, it has been wet enough this season already to suggest there's quite a bit of subsoil moisture in the ground in a lot of areas that are raising sheep and lambs.
"Also we're not far away from spring so the warmth will start to see that pasture grow at rapid rates.
"We haven't seen the normal seasonal peaks we'd see in pricing over winter so maybe we're going to see an uncharacteristic spring where the prices go sideways... I can't see how they'd continue to fall from these levels personally."
Mr Dalgleish said the price adjustment was almost at levels that would be expected if the nation were already in a drought scenario.
"There's a bit of negativity around the sentiment with regards to climate, but then we have been in a fairly high inflationary environment in terms of cost pressures," he said.
"You've got interest rates continuing to increase, higher costs... there's ongoing issues still around labour access and cost of labour and costs of other inputs to the farm.
"All of that high cost kind of supply squeeze is also probably playing on people's minds as well in terms of margin and whatnot, so that's probably a further reason not to be so aggressive when it comes to how many stock you're running."
Meanwhile quarterly consumer price indicators released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggest retail prices for lamb may begin to decrease, though not to the extent seen at the saleyards.
While lamb prices were up by 0.2 per cent for the quarter, the annual indicator had in fact eased by 1.2 per cent.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
