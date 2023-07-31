Farm Online
Home/Beef

Indo LSD live-ex facility suspensions briefing for producers tonight

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian cattle in an Indonesia feedlot. Picture MLA.
Australian cattle in an Indonesia feedlot. Picture MLA.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp will spearhead an online briefing for producers on the unfolding situation where Indonesia has temporarily suspended supply of Australian cattle out of four northern quarantine yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.