A dairy located on the Coorong in South Australia operates under an organic status with all facets of the property having changed to biodynamic, including fertiliser for pastures.
Jeff along with his son Tim run 440 head of Aussie Red cows across 1440 hectares at Majesta Dairies, Meiningie, SA.
They supply Paris Creek Farms with their 7000 litres of milk a day.
"We don't feed any grain," Jeff said.
"Biodynamic grain is next to impossible to find, organic grain is so expensive to go through the cows and actually make dollars out of it.
"So we just rely on the pasture.
"We rely on perennials more than annuals, so perennial lucerne, belt grass, phalaris, chicory is most of our pastures."
The milk cell count is around 110,000 to 120,000 in the herd, which is milked through a 44 swingover herringbone dairy.
"That's been part of our breeding for the last 15 or 20 years as well, any cows with mastitis don't stay," he said.
"We haven't used any chemicals for mastitis treatments, no dry cow, no teat spray.
"We cull those and over the years we've been able to get it down so that the cows are bred to be resistant to mastitis infections."
Jeff said in the past 12 years they had been concentrating on breeding polled (PP) cattle.
"It is hard enough to get Aussie Red bulls anyway, let alone polled Aussie Red bulls," he said.
"So we have been doing all of our own breeding here on-farm to get our bulls.
"But we use semen from mostly Norway and Sweden from PP AI poll bulls.
"We are up to a pretty high percentage now of the herd that is polled, it's probably 75 to 80 per cent polled heifers."
The Wrights are considering their options with genomics but when they had previously looked into it found there was not enough data on Aussie Reds.
"It's getting there now," Jeff said.
"We have been involved with the genomic testing program over the years but not on the whole herd just as they have been trying to get the information together, we have been involved with that.
"It's one of those things we have got to get into."
But Tim said they faced restrictions when it came to selling Aussie Red cattle.
"No one really wants the red cows for export or anything," he said.
"So you are sort of restricted in the market, you sell your unwanted heifers into.
"If the other farmers find out you are sorting genomically and selling the bottom of the pool, they don't really want that."
Jeff said over the years they had tried to sell their unwanted heifers as "beef mums".
"In Norway and Sweden the reds are a dual-purpose breed, they use them for beef animals over there," he said.
"They do breed very good calves and they do fatten up very well."
They have also bred strength and resilience to disease into their cattle.
Laneways have been topped with limestone this year to try to improve their biggest cow health problem.
"We haven't had any really sick cows this year at all," Tim said.
"Lameness is our main issue, but that is environmental as we just need to fix our laneways.
"If a cow gets sick, decisions are made whether we dry her off and she will recover herself or whether termination is the best option; but most of the cows recover themselves while still milking with lame feet."
He said they bought in limestone with crushed rock for the high traffic area.
"That has been a saviour," he said.
"This winter has been very wet, but disease wise and sick cows, just don't exist.
"Because we have been organic for so long, anything that is soft in genetics tends to not suit the system and then through the season, gets cold or has died previously so the herd just gets stronger and stronger each year."
Tim said their genetics were selected through an AI mating program, which they conducted twice a year.
"We are AI'ing to get bulls that we can keep," he said.
"That is the main reason we AI otherwise we would just use our own bulls all the time."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.