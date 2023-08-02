Farm Online
Dairy sustainability summit tackles new challenges

By Graeme Nicoll, Chair, Australian Dairy Sustainability Steering Committee
August 2 2023 - 10:00am
Participants take part in roundtables at the Dairy Sustainability Summit in May. Picture by Lilith Palmer
In a world where markets and customers increasingly want sustainable products, Australian dairy farmers and manufactures are at the forefront of transforming food production.

