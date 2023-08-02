In a world where markets and customers increasingly want sustainable products, Australian dairy farmers and manufactures are at the forefront of transforming food production.
For over a decade, the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework has propelled our industry to global recognition for its sustainability efforts.
It is a source of immense pride that we are leading the charge, delivering on our sustainability promise to provide nutritious food for a healthier world.
The framework was developed in 2012.
It is owned and led by the peak industry body, Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC), on behalf of dairy farmers through Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) and manufacturers through Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF).
Dairy Australia (DA) supports the ADIC in the ongoing development and implementation of the framework.
Regular consultation ensures the commitments, goals, targets and indicators in the framework are relevant to stakeholders - and that they are aware of our progress as an industry towards targets for 2030 - as we highlight those areas where there has been good progress and those that still need more work.
Every time a farmer calculates a farm's carbon footprint, provides shade to keep cows cool, produces high quality, safe milk and implements a farm business plan, he/she is supporting progress towards goals and targets in the framework.
These goals include reducing environmental impacts, providing best care for animals, improving consumers' wellbeing and increasing the industry's economic viability.
Collaboration between stakeholders from across the dairy value chain as well as those from outside industry, such as investors, retailers, non-government organisations, community and governments is a cornerstone for the development and implementation of the framework.
At the framework's annual summit in May this year, more than 100 stakeholders explored the trends that are shaping the future for sustainable food and how the dairy value chain could respond to them.
Their input provided dairy with a clearer view of the future for food and dairy's role in a sustainable and nutritious diet.
The framework offers a comprehensive and proactive approach to addressing key sustainability issues.
It tackles the concerns of markets, investors, governments and other stakeholders who are invested in our industry's sustainable practices.
By focusing on these crucial areas, such as greenhouse gas emissions, animal care, antimicrobial stewardship and soil health, the framework ensures that our sustainability efforts meet community expectations.
The framework also enables the dairy industry to align with other sustainability frameworks within Australia and globally, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable development.
Through these concerted efforts, we are making a contribution towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The industry's sustainability commitments, goals and targets not only reflect our values as responsible stewards of the planet, but also make good business sense.
Implementing sustainable practices helps ensure the long-term viability of the dairy industry and fosters trust in an increasingly sustainability-focused world.
Through the framework, we are demonstrating that we are part of the solution, providing real answers to sustainability challenges, and transforming any perception of dairy as a problem into one of leadership and innovation.
The sustainability summit was a resounding success, providing a platform for stakeholders to come together and discuss the industry's progress towards sustainability - as well as considering where we need to do more.
We're committed to reducing environmental impact, nurturing the welfare of our animals, enhancing consumer well-being, and increasing our economic viability.
By embodying these values and taking these actions, we truly become champions of change, positioning our industry as a leader in sustainable food production worldwide.
Article supplied by Dairy Australia
