Tony and Sharon McCarthy milk about 550 to 600 cows, operating a spring and autumn split-calving system, at Dhurringile in northern Victoria.
"Our business has grown from 200 cows to 600 cows, so milk must be picked up twice a day during peak production," Mr McCarthy said.
"With the old refrigeration system, the window for pick-up was reduced because we couldn't get milk to the required pick-up temperature of four degrees quickly - it could take three hours after milking."
The annual milk production has grown in recent years from 3.5 million litres to about 4.5mL.
In 2020, Tony McCarthy undertook a free energy assessment on the dairy farm.
The assessment is offered as part of the Victorian Government's Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP).
The energy assessment on the McCarthy farm showed that about 85 per cent of electricity usage for the business was attributable to the dairy.
Irrigation bores and other water pumping tools accounted for the remaining 25pc of energy usage.
"In the dairy, milk cooling and water heating are the major users of energy," Mr McCarthy said.
"More than 1000L of hot water is used daily to clean the vat and milking plant."
The energy audit results indicated dairy energy demand and farm operating costs could be reduced by implementing newer, more efficient, technologies, including milk chilling technologies that combine heat recovery from the cooling system.
"A key challenge faced by dairy farms and milk processors is milking-to-chilling time," Mr McCarthy said.
"We brought in a consultant who identified that heating and pumping water in the dairy shed was where we used the most power.
"Our old vat and cooling system was designed for a lower volume of milk."
The herd had grown in recent years, increasing milk volume.
The old compressor was running for a few hours after milking time ceased to get the milk to chill temperature.
Based on the findings, Mr McCarthy planned a program of investing heavily in energy efficient measures across their business to reduce grid energy consumption and deliver operational benefits.
Mr and Mrs McCarthy funded the installation of a larger milk vat, a variable speed drive on the milking vacuum pump and a 38 kiloWatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system.
With the assistance of an AEIP energy grant, the McCarthys also installed a new glycol milk chiller to replace a refrigerated unit.
"The glycol system is more efficient," Mr McCarthy said.
"It takes a lot of power to drive it, but the running costs have reduced considerably.
"The glycol chills our milk and can heat our water up to 50 degrees Celsius at the same time."
The chiller provides instantaneous milk cooling during milking. It also cools the vat between milking times.
The installed 94kW glycol rapid chiller delivers milk to the vat at 2.5 degrees.
As well as chilling the milk quickly to the best temperature for highest quality, shortening the cooling time, installing the new system also meant staff did not have to wait around after their milking shift to ensure the milk cooled in time.
"This means greater flexibility with pick-up times for the milk," Mr McCarthy said.
"The truck turns up during milking and the milk is already chilled."
A heat recovery exchanger unit uses heat generated by the chiller compressor - which would otherwise be wasted heat - to heat water to 55 degrees.
There is no additional energy cost.
The preheated water temperature is then boosted by the electric hot water service and this reduces the energy required to heat water to the necessary higher temperature needed to wash down the dairy.
The installation of the glycol rapid chiller reduces compressor operating times, which reduces overall energy use.
Mr McCarthy also installed a solar panel system on the farm and is still fine-tuning how to use solar energy on the farm.
Solar power is used for heating water and cooling milk - and for other activities such as grain milling and pumping water to stock troughs.
"We've normally finished milking in the morning before the solar captures much power," he said.
"We're trying to get the solar system to chill glycol batteries to 2 to 3 degrees Celsius to cool our milk."
Mr McCarthy said finalising the project, which included installing the larger milk vat, had improved the farm business efficiency and reliability to supply top quality milk to the factory.
"We also reap the benefits of heating water for the dairy," he said.
"The beauty of this system is that the milk goes into the vat at exactly the right temperature in a short space of time.
"Disruptions to milking and having to manage tanker collections have disappeared."
Looking into the near future, Mr McCarthy said they were discussing opportunities for using smart technology to analyse the dairy farm's usage of "hot spots".
This might include automatic switching between solar and grid power, and using glycol batteries for storage.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.