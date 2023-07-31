Shareholders have been big losers as sliding profits and a spectacular corporate spat have taken the Victorian goat milk processing company into the headlines, culminating in a failed board spill last week.
The Save Our Bubs alternative board team, backed by high profile investor and Chemist Warehouse billionaire, Jack Gance, and company founder, Kristy Carr, only mustered a third of votes cast at an extraordinary general meeting.
Since then unimpressed investors have been hitting the sell button.
The 18-year-old nutritional formula business' share price, which was at 65 cents a year ago, sank as low as 18c late last week, before recovering briefly, then slipping again this week as more bad news on the trading front emerged.
Bubs revenue for the 2022-23 financial year fell 29 per cent to $73.7 million, although it lifted in the final three months, according to an activities statement released after the ballot.
Infant formula also revenue improved in the final quarter, but it was still down 52pc on the same time last year, and group gross revenue was down 59pc on 12 months ago to $20m.
Operating expenses for the quarter jumped 110pc, adding to the company's turnaround challenges.
Significantly, deteriorating export revenue from China shrank 96pc on year ago results to $1.4m, largely because of a row dispute its recently terminated Chinese market distributor, AZ Global.
However, the US market continued gaining momentum with gross revenue for last quarter up 45pc on last year to $11.8m, while Australian revenue was up 7pc, to $5.1m
The struggling China results and a stockpile of excess inventory have been one of many issues fuelling Bubs' board wars, which saw Ms Carr and Dennis Lin ousted from their respective jobs as managing director and executive chairman in a May boardroom coup.
The two are subsequently suing the company and its directors, new chair Katrina Rathie, Steven Lin, Reg Weine and Paul Jensen, with Ms Carr alleging she and others were bullied and harassed in their jobs.
In reply, Ms Rathie is suing Mr Lin and Ms Carr, alleging they were undisciplined with Bubs' expenses, including paying $1.3m to former federal treasurer Joe Hockey's advisory firm, Bondi Partners, without telling other directors.
Bubs has also legal action brewing against parties linked with AZ Global, Willis Trading and Alice Trading, alleging outstanding debts of $5.6m, while the Chinese partners want about $20m in compensation from Bubs for formula sitting unsold.
Chemist Warehouse chief, Mr Gance, also Bubs second biggest shareholder, has described the dairy processor as a laughing stock of financial markets.
At the EGM he was particularly vocal about the amount of money spent on a "terrible campaign" to dismiss Ms Carr and Mr Lim.
He questioned why they were suddenly dismissed and, "whether this is the way the business will continue".
The unsuccessful Save Our Bubs shareholder group hoped to introduce "circuit breaker" directors, including a new chairman, the former Elders and Namoi Cotton board member, James Jackson, who heads listed investment group, Australian Rural Capital.
Other nominations were New Zealand goat milk business player, Rupert Soar, and former A2 Milk Company executive, Peter Nathan.
Bubs Australia, although founded and headquartered in Sydney, operates a high-tech, purpose-built powder packing plant acquired in 2019 at Dandenong in Victoria.
It produces tinned, sachet and bulk packaged nutritional powder products from goats' and cows' milk with organic and halal certifications, and has capacity to do 10m tins a year.
Bubs is Australia's biggest producer of goat dairy products, sourced from the country's largest milking goat herds, numbering in their thousands, on farms in Victoria.
Aside from the US and China, the company also exports to Vietnam, South East Asia and the Middle East.
Its infant protein milk powder brands include Easy-digest Goat Milk, Bubs Organic and Bubs Supreme.
It also sells organic baby food, cereals and toddler snacks and Vita Bubs vitamin and mineral supplements, formulated with goat milk, through major supermarkets and pharmacies in Australia.
Ms Rathie acknowledged to shareholders the past few months had been difficult for them, as well as suppliers, customers and loyal Bubs employees,
She also acknowledged and thanked her predecessor, Mr Lin, and founder, Ms Carr, for "their hard work, energy and entrepreneurial spirit in creating the Bubs brand and business".
A new chief executive officer would be appointed in August and the board had worked hard to bring in improved governance structures.
"Bubs has the right plan and a bright future," Ms Rathie said.
"We know the size of the prize we are chasing and if we execute well it will translate to strong and profitable growth for shareholders.
"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to do and significant challenges as well as great opportunities, and that shareholders expect to see a reversal of the company's performance."
She hoped all parties unanimously accepted the EGM's result, even if it was not their preferred outcome, and moved on in the best interests of the company.
Unsuccessful candidate, Mr Jackson said although 70pc of votes cast had supported Ms Rathie's board, Bubs' 10pc (and biggest) shareholder, the Alibaba-backed private equity group C2 Capital supplied many of those votes.
The views of the remainder of Bubs' 28,000 shareholders were fairly evenly divided.
However, he respected the EGM's outcome, saying the current board's progress would be monitored.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
