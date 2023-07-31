There are no diplomatic or political conclusions to be drawn from Indonesia's suspension of four live cattle export facilities in northern Australia.
It is purely a biosecurity and market access issue, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt told an online information session organised by red meat industry leaders tonight.
There was also no suggestion from Indonesia the suspensions would be extended to other facilities, Mr Watt said.
Nor was there any suggestion of an outright ban of the trade to Indonesia, nor any other suspension of imports of processed meat from Australia nor any impact on the dairy industry.
Further, producers can have confidence the issue was being dealt with at the highest level of government, Mr Watt said.
At short notice, more than 350 producers tuned into the briefing, hosted by the Red Meat Advisory Council and National Farmers' Federation, to hear Mr Watt, and Australia's chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp, spell out what has happened and how it is being resolved.
Mr Watt acknowledged there was "a lot of nervousness out there" and promised to continue to share the information the government and industry was working on.
He said a very important point was that all in Australia had to handle the situation in a respectful manner.
"There is no suggestion whatsoever this is a political act from Indonesia," he said.
"I want to convey that we are treating this very seriously, just as we did when foot and mouth disease was confirmed in Bali," he said.
"The most important message is that Australia is free of lumpy skin disease. We are confident of that.
"Indonesia has made a decision that because they have detected LSD in 13 head of Australian cattle, that they need further reassurance via testing that we don't have LSD in the four yards from where those animals came.
"Indonesia has that right."
Testing of cattle in those four facilities is now underway and authorities are adamant that process will happen as fast as possible.
"We think the most likely situation is those cattle contracted LSD after their arrival to Indonesia but the reality is we do need to meet the requirements Indonesia has set," Mr Watt said.
"We are onto it.
"We are conscious we need to get this done as quickly as possible."
Three vessels are currently on the water with cattle from the four facilities that have now been suspended.
Government officials reported Indonesia had provided information those cattle would be permitted to be unloaded, however Mr Watt said the expectation was those cattle "would receive a lot of attention on arrival."
Australian Community Media will publish more reports from the briefing.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
