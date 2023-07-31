Farm Online
Home/Beef

Indo's LSD suspension of live-ex depots 'purely about biosecurity': Murray Watt

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file photograph of Australian cattle in an Indonesian feedlot. Picture via MLA.
A file photograph of Australian cattle in an Indonesian feedlot. Picture via MLA.

There are no diplomatic or political conclusions to be drawn from Indonesia's suspension of four live cattle export facilities in northern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.