It was only a matter of time before a country town's footy oval was booted onto the sales market.
After all we've had plenty of country town halls and old banks up for sale - it's not just churches but football clubs which are sadly struggling for numbers.
Offers of $225,000 are sought for the former home base of the Trowutta Bulldogs, in the north-west corner of Tasmania near Smithton.
Up for sale is the club's entire 6.5 hectare (16 acres) block.
Of course the footy oval takes up most of the space, along with plenty of room around the boundary for car parking in case you have lots of family and friends.
The Trowutta City Football Club had also combined with the cricket club so there are cricket practice nets if the new owner wants to train up for the next Ashes.
It still has the old club rooms, large kitchen and bar area, toilet facilities, viewing stand and scores box.
The Dogs finaly closed their doors after the 2014 season.
They struggled on for many years with the the Circular Head Football Association but failed to win any games that final year.
Trowutta had been a was a force when it merged with City in 1996 and won senior premierships in its second and third seasons.
It also won flags in 2003 and 2007 but there is no likelihood any of these prizes are part of the sale.
The Dogs actually folded after the 1992 season after more than 50 years of competition, but then merged with City, went into recess for a year in 2010 and then shut down permanently from the end of the 2014 season.
Many locals blame the club's demise on the downturn of the local dairy industry which led in turn to a shortage of players.
The most recent Census put Trowutta's population 88.
The town is famous for a geological formation known as the Trowutta Arch in the Tarkine rainforest.
Agents from One Agency in Burnie say the Trowutta footy ground offers buyers an opportunity like no other.
"Whether you choose to farm the land or convert this property into a commercial operation or new home the opportunities are endless," agents said.
For more information, and to arrange a "virtual" inspection, contact Carlton Heres on 0437 525877 or Rylee Popowski on 0428 877843.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
