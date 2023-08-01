QIC beefs up natural capital with Stuart's Creek

Queensland Government investment arm QIC has emerged as the buyer of the Packhorse Pastoral Company's final Roma property Stuart's Creek.
The 8300 hectare (20,510 acre) property was bought as a cattle operation with registered carbon baselines and sequestration strategies in place.
The deal included a foundational investment from the Queensland Government's Land Restoration Fund.
Queensland Investment Corporation head of Natural Capital, Tom Murphy, said Stuart's Creek would enable QIC to build on its existing agricultural and natural capital investments and expertise.
"In Stuart's Creek, we acquire a solid foundation to explore environmental market opportunities that are complementary to the existing traditional cattle grazing operations," Mr Murphy said.
"This is prime agricultural land that also has significant areas registered for sequestration, offering the best of both worlds in cattle and carbon.
"We welcome the opportunity to continue collaborations with academic, environmental and industry groups to support new and existing biodiversity projects on site."
Packhorse managing director Geoff Murrell said the sale of Stuart's Creek has delivered strong shareholder returns.
QIC was also a new land steward that would continue building on the solid regenerative agricultural practices Packhorse had underway, he said.
"Packhorse had registered 20,000 hectares of land with the Clean Energy Regulator that is primed for carbon sequestration," Mr Murrell said.
"We are fortunate to have collaborated with some notable partners and industry experts to establish an exceptional foundation for biodiversity above and below the ground."
Stuart's Creek is the second acquisition under the QIC Natural Capital. Last year it bought a 600ha irrigated cane property south of Mackay region last year.
QIC also has a 79 per cent stake in the North Australian Pastoral Company, which runs about 200,000 cattle on about six million hectares on 16 properties in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
The NAPCo portfolio includes the 13,473ha (33,293 acre) property Goldsborough, which adjoins Stuart's Creek.
The sale of the Packhorse properties followed the death of Packhorse co-founder and "chief storyteller" Tom Strachan.
Mr Strachan, his son Noah, and pilot Garry Liehm were killed in a light plane crash near Fernvale on August 29, 2022.
Gina Rinehart led Hancock Agriculture bought the Packhorse operations Ottley Station and Moolan Downs Aggregation.
Moolan Downs Station covers 10,029ha (24,782 acres) 200km south east of Roma; while the 8371ha (20,685 acre) Ottley Station is 50km west of Inverell.
All of the Packhorse properties were listed for sale through CBRE in October 2022.
