Wheat's not wheat this year

International wheat futures continued their recent trend of wild fluctuations last week.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat traded a range of 84 US cents a bushel and settled down A$32 a tonne in Australian dollar terms.
Higher protein wheat traded on Kansas City Board of Trade and European milling wheat futures on Matif also traded large price ranges through last week.
CBOT Black Sea feed wheat futures on the other hand have remained near contract lows as Russia continues to export the cheapest wheat on the world market in large volumes.
Historically, if prices hold or improve during the northern hemisphere harvest, it can bode well for price support into the Australian harvest.
This is because the market has a better idea of supply out of the key northern hemisphere exporters. Lower supply, higher prices. Higher supply, lower prices.
This year the factors supporting global prices are tight global wheat stocks-to-use, and average to below average growing conditions in many areas of the United States and Canada.
Pulling prices lower are the relentless supply of Russian feed wheat onto global markets and an expected significant increase in US and global corn production.
The X-factor that can bump prices higher and lower on a daily basis is the Ukraine war, and more recently there's increasing probability of India needing to import wheat this year.
These global dynamics are seeing end-users focus on the quality they require. Wheat is not wheat this year, with large price variations between quality and supply points around the globe.
In Australia we are seeing a similar dynamic. Queensland is trading a drought market with large price premiums over the southern states, and Australian exporters have been juggling the premium they can extract over cheaper Russian grain for safer, quality Australian product.
On top of this the Australian dollar is bouncing around on a changing interest rate environment and inflation forecasts. It dropped 2 US cents at the end of last week.
Australian grain remains in demand yet we're likely to see wide ranging prices between grades and locations around Australia as buyers crunch their numbers and try to make parcels of grain work.
More reason for growers to offer their grain for sale at their price, rather than relying on a published bid for price discovery.
By offering your grain for sale you create demand for it because all buyers can see it and try to buy it. That's why grain is often selling at better values on Clear Grain Exchange than published bids.
