The hand brake lever did not hold upwards when applied and instantly self-released by dropping downwards



The left and right brake pedals could no longer be locked together to operate as a one pedal assembly due to a bent locking lever



The left and right foot brake pedals applied the brakes at different heights with a 40mm difference in pedal height



The clutch safety start switch had been previously damaged, had been bypassed and was no longer operational



There was excessive circular free play in the steering wheel measuring 135 degrees, due to worn steering components



Engine oil seeped onto the engine exhaust manifold and caused fumes in the vicinity of the driver's seat while the engine was running



The front wheel bearings were loose and had a considerable amount of excess play, requiring attention and adjustment



Diesel fuel was constantly dripping from the right side of the engine at the diesel lift pump

