Exceptional draft for Elite Simmental sale

Lot 3 Elite Shakedown is an impressive heavyweight carcase sire with an enormous amount of capacity that is very phenotypically similar to his sire, Elite Nitrous. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Elite Cattle Co

After last year's record breaking success, Elite Cattle Co's annual on-property sale at Murwollock returns on August 31 with an exceptional draft.

The Meandarra stud has 52 Simmental and Sim-Angus bulls on offer, including 13 from guest vendor St Pauls Genetics, Henty.

It's the largest cohort of purebred Simmentals offered by Elite to date, and stud owners Glen Waldron and Kim Groner say it is their most consistent in quality so far.

The sixth annual sale follows an outstanding result in 2022 that saw a full clearance recorded and an average of $17,818 achieved, which set a new sale average record for Elite.

A highlight was a top price of $40,000, achieved by Elite Salimander, the 15-month-old son of Elite Platinum, which topped the 2021 sale.

This year's sale includes seven bulls sired by Elite Platinum.

Other notable sire groups are the first sons to sell by RoundEm-Up Top Cut Captain; and a consistent group of smooth muscled, structurally correct sires with noteworthy EPDs sired by Bonnydale Nukara.

Lot 6 Elite Sterling. A soft and soggy moderate framed carcase bull with a beautiful loose hide that will really add some early weight for age into his progeny. Picture supplied

Mr Waldron said Elite's focus is producing a thick, soft, easy doing black Euro cattle for commercial producers.



"The importance of producing as many kilos per acre as efficiently as possible has never been more important for beef producers," he said.

"The best way to do this is by breeding cattle to grow fast, finish easily and fit multiple markets.

"We believe that Black Simmentals can help achieve these key production fundamentals."

'Lifted our weight phenomenally'



Commercial producers John and Shannon Maguire, who run 500 Brangus breeders across their 3237ha property at Ashgrove on the Mackenzie River, are seeing pleasing results with Elite Cattle Co bulls.

The family targets the lucrative organic beef market, aiming to turn their bullocks off between 24 to 26 months-old, at a dressed carcase weight of 330kg or more.



A maternal brother to Elite Platinum, Lot 22 Elite Skinny Dip is a feature in this year's sale. Very structurally correct with outstanding weight for age, a beautiful skin and hair type, ample carcase and good feet.

They first purchased a black Simmental bull from Elite to trial with their cow herd in 2020 with the aim of getting more weight on their bullocks.



"We also thought keeping a portion of the Brangus/Simmental-cross heifers would give us a lift in fertility and the milking ability that the breed is renowned for," Mr Maguire said.

The Simmental bull was joined to 70 cows on his own for the first two months with backup Brangus bulls then supplied, and the results in only two years of breeding has been impressive.

"Although we've only got the first two years of progeny on the ground, we are really happy with the calves," Mr Maguire said.

Lot 23 Elite Sweepstake is maternal brother to Elite Quittin Time who was the Supreme Champion Exhibit at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show (Simmental Feature Show). Picture supplied

"The cross has kept the softness in them, but put more size on them which was exactly what I was after.

"They have lifted our weight phenomenally."



Commercial focus

Mr Waldron said the cattle they present are prepared for working life, and to perform in commercial operation conditions.

"Our stud cows live at our property at Bell, which is 200km away, so they very much look after themselves."

All bulls in Elite Cattle Co's 2023 sale have been run on grass and oats as weaners and receive a small amount of supplementary feed in the lead up to the sale.

Lot 26 Elite Slip n Slide. Son of Elite Platinum. Consistent carcass and extra skin and bone. Picture supplied

Bulls will be scanned prior to sale day by David Reid for eye muscle area, rib and rump fat and marbling (IMF%).

Bulls will also have undergone and passed a Bull Breeding and Soundness Evaluation (BBSE) adhering to standards of the Australian Veterinary Association by Ced Wise AB Services.

Elite Livestock Auctions will be operating on sale day as an alternative bidding option for registered users.

Inspections are welcomed prior to the sale.