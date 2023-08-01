The opportunities in India make for fascinating reading for the grains industry, but sector leaders warn there are still issues to work through before the potential is unlocked.
Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat O'Shannassy has said while the ample opportunities of trade with India have the grain trade excited the industry also needs to be patient.
Speaking at the Australian Grains Industry Conference last week Mr O'Shannassy said the growing Indian market had a lot of potential for the Aussie grains sector but cautioned there were also complexities in servicing the market.
"We can see those opportunities people are telling us about, like Minister Murray Watt said earlier there are more 17 year olds in India than the entire population of Australia, we understand there are a lot of people that need to eat a lot," he said.
"On the other hand, it can be a hard place to do business, there are strict phytosanitary requirements and there can be other issues when selling there, our advice is look at the opportunities but don't go broke chasing them."
"As an industry we need to work with our government to get us there and participating in the Indian market, one party cannot just sit back and say it's your problem."
"There has been some great progress such as the Australia-India grains partnership and the work being done by Lisa Singh and the Australia India Institute and over time hopefully we can integrate that work into bilateral arrangements and trade deals, that's how we would like to see things progress."
Mr Watt said India presented a compelling case for Australian agriculture.
" There is a large and growing middle class and India will soon have the largest population on earth," he said.
Ms Singh said Australia had some key advantages compared to rival exporters.
"Australia has counter-seasonality to India along with geographic proximity, there is good potential for growth in exports of some crops such as chickpeas, especially with Australia's strong food safety reputation," she said.
"India's higher demand for protein, in particular pulses, will be a space to watch, they are already importing 3 million tonnes of pulses and that could grow as incomes rise."
Sumit Gupta, global commodities specialist with McDonald Pelz, said rising temperatures under climate change would mean Indian wheat crops could be at risk in the future.
The scale of farming was also vastly different.
"We're talking average farm sizes of 1.4 acres (0.6ha)," he said.
"Food is one sector that will continue to grow in India."
However, he said there were complex considerations the Indian government had to make.
"You look at supply chains and you think a move to bulk grain would be more efficient but then you have to consider the jute sector and the bags it makes and the jobs that supports, you have to look at the whole picture."
"India very efficient in its own way, many of the systems developed are thousands of years old and you have to look at how they developed."
National Party leader David Littleproud also urged patience with Indian trade discussions.
"There are definitely opportunities but it is very different, farmers hold the majority of population and opening up trade can be very sensitive politically.
"In the time I was in government one of my Indian counterparts had just seen trade open up between two provinces and that resulted in 200 farmers coming to his office and burning effigies, and that was between provinces let alone international trade."
"There are reasons why it can be hard for Indian politicians to sign up for free trade agreements, so we have to be patient."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
