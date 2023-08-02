Unique South West Queensland agricultural asset Haslem Farms has 31.5 hectares (78 acres) of established table grapes, 356 megalitres of irrigation water, and well appointed infrastructure.
Offered by Peter Haslem, the exceptionally well designed 68ha (168 acre) vineyard at St George has 23,600 Menindee Seedless and 8800 Midnight Beauty vines.
The well established vines ranging in age from three to 22 years, planted in mainly red sandy loam soils.
A key attraction of the farm is that some 57 per cent of the vines have cover trellising in place to prevent rain damage, while the balance of the vineyard has semi-permanent greenhouse covers installed.
This semi-permanent greenhouse concept has proven instrumental in increasing production and maximising market prices.
The extensive irrigation infrastructure includes two pump and fertigation sites.
In addition to channel water, there is also town water available.
The two packing sheds are equipped with modern cold rooms and there is also a well laid out workshop shed.
The property also features quality farm accommodation for 30 season workers.
Pruning is currently underway, with the 2023 crop to be included in the sale.
As an added bonus, the property comprises of multiple parcels of freehold land adjoining rural residential areas.
Haslem Grapes will be auctioned by Elders in St George on August 25.
