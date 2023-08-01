The Australian government is confident the long running trade dispute with China over barley exports will be resolved without a return to the World Trade Organisation arbitration tribunal.
There was some promising news last month in terms of China updating its approved list of Australian exporters recently.
While the ban remains in place, the move to update the list, which in some cases has not been altered since 2020, has been interpreted by some as a sign China may be getting ready to open up its market once more.
At present the long-running stand-off between the two countries continues.
China last month applied for another month to decide whether it would drop its onerous 80 per cent tariffs on Australian barley, implemented in May 2020 in response to allegations of Australian dumping.
The Australian government took the matter to the WTO, but this action was postponed in favour of bilateral negotiations between the two parties.
China was supposed to have completed its review into whether it would drop the tariffs in mid-July, but then applied for a month's extension, which the Australian government agreed to.
Speaking at the Australian Grains Industry Conference last week Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said his government still believed negotiations were on track.
"We want to engage with China and we firmly believe a stabilisation of trade relations is in the interests of both countries," he said.
"It's good to see impediments for trade removed recently in the cotton, timber and horticulture sectors and we're still positive we're going to see a resolution to the barley matter soon."
Mr Watt pointed to the reinstatement of wheat and barley frameworks with China, along with the first update to the list of Australian establishments allowed to export to China since 2020 done last month, with 55 new establishments added to the list.
Each exporter must have the establishment where grain is processed registered, meaning there are both approved establishment and exporter lists.
CBH and Emerald Grain, two exporters that were individually banned from the Chinese market in 2020, remain off the approved export and establishment lists.
Alec Stead, Mahony Transport Services import and export manager, based in Laverton North in western Melbourne, said he was excited to see the company receive approved establishment accreditation on the latest list.
"When we transferred from our previous location in Yarraville to Laverton North we had to update our establishment information and the government was good in helping us do that," he said.
"We'd love to see the Chinese market reopen for barley, there is a lot of opportunity there and the prices are at a premium."
Mr Mahony said there had been strong demand for containerised exports over the past two years.
"We've gone from doing 12,500 container to 21,000 containers, which is over 500,000 tonnes all up, out of the Port of Melbourne in boxes, there is definitely very strong demand and China would add to that."
Sam Napier, Cargill Australia trading manager, said the market was closely monitoring the situation in China.
"There is roughly a $30 a tonne discount in barley with all our trading partners compared to China so there will definitely be a lot of interest if access to China opens up once more," he said at AGIC.
Jason Craig, CBH chief marketing and trade officer, said he expected exporters to flock back to China if the market reopened.
"Australia has been lucky to able to move barley to other destinations, so that has been positive from that perspective, but you do have to look at natural destinations and China offers us that," he said.
"We'd like to see the market make its own decisions as to where the grain flows and I'd expect with the prices into China that would be that natural fit."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
