Analysis

Tighter supply ahead for meatworks

By Ken Wilcock
August 3 2023 - 10:00am
BACK in May and June, processors were getting plenty of cattle put to them. Bookings were up to six weeks out causing major operators to withdraw grid quotes until things settled.

