Farmers can successfully plant open-pollinated (OP) canola seed but need to be careful when making choices about what seed they use.
That was the take-home message from NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) canola specialist Col McMaster, speaking at a recent Grains Research and Development Corporation update in Minyip in Victoria's Wimmera.
Mr McMaster, based at Orange, NSW, said key findings from research into the best canola establishment suggested seed size was critical.
"Selecting seed more than 1.8mm had a positive impact on establishment," he said.
"The larger the seed size the greater the leaf area index per plant when it started growing, which leads to quicker ground cover."
He said grading for larger seed could play a small, but critical role.
"Across all our trials, establishment went up six percent as seed size increased from 1.6mm to 2mm."
However, farmers cannot simply rely on seed size alone.
"When selecting a seed crop it is best to steer away from one that has been desiccated."
"You can grade your seed and do everything right but if you use seed from a desiccated paddock and the crop has been desiccated with glyphosate too early then all your good work gets undone very quickly."
Mr McMaster also said particular care needed to be paid to seed crop nutrition, in particular phosphorus rates.
"Ensuring the seed crop had adequate P had a significant impact on the following year's canola establishment, while we found nitrogen and sulphur levels had negligible effect."
The climate the seed crop was produced in has an influence on the following year's canola as well.
"If possible source your seed from regions with cooler or softer conditions, we found that in NSW, seed from the wetter parts closer to the Great Dividing Range performed better than those from the hotter drier areas further west, in Victoria this would be the difference between the Wimmera and the Mallee."
However, while he said seed size was a critical part of the equation there were other things that needed to be done right.
"Getting the right varieties planted at the right time has a big impact, so make sure you get your phenologies right, getting the variety flowering during that optimum window can reduce your risk of frost or heat stress which can have a significant impact on yield."
Establishing the best crop density also had an impact on yield, although he said there were varying factors at play there, such as the plant architecture differences between dense and thin stands.
The plants in the less dense stands have more yield on lower branches, with a 4pc increase in yield in high density stands likely because of a more even flowering time in due to less flowering on lower branches.
Mr McMaster said there was much debate about the best method of planting canola in terms of the use of a disc or tined seeder.
"So far we would have to say there are pros and cons with both, although generally speaking it appears there is better performance planting into paddocks with a lower stubble load."
"Planting at a slower speed also shows a yield advantage."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
