John Deere's top technicians vie for award honours

August 2 2023 - 11:30am
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the company's finalists in the Technician of the Year awards brought enormous value to the industries and communities. Picture supplied.
A master technician who says he 'bleeds green', mature age apprentices and a former security guard for pop icon Taylor Swift are some of the 21 Australian finalists in the 2023 John Deere Technician of the Year Awards.

