Working in the heart of Victoria's Mallee wheatbelt region, Lachlan has become a specialist on combine harvesters and self-propelled sprayers and says his customers are good people, and their trust and support is what he loves most about his job. He is a strong advocate of John Deere equipment, saying it is the best in market, and as such, he always ensures his level of service equals that standard. He's equally eager to share his enthusiasm with young people as they seek their own career path saying his advice is always the same - if you're offered a role in a John Deere dealership, seize it with both hands!